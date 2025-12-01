BLAQCLOUDS INC - OTC MARKETS - STOCK SYMBOL #BCDS
Quote
18.12.2025
While 2020 has been a challenge and has taken it's toll on BlaqClouds - We are confident in our new direction ! - Providing our community based services will attract a large volume of members which creates exciting business opportunities.
BlaqClouds Inc - Current Stock Price
USER
We are on track to launch our first communities in January 2021 in Asia - Australia - USA
We are seeking to speak with Investors to help us Scale Up our operations and deployment of our SafeStreets online communities WorldWide
If you feel there is a synergy between your business and our's, please don't hesitate to connect with us!
If t's good business! - Let's talk!
We looking to partner with all business that can assist us in our deployment of SafeStreets communities. Reachout if you have solutions!
SafeStreets.online
The first online community portal to be fully integrated into our offline communities. SafeStreets gives it's members the tools to reach out to their surrounding neighbors while still maintaining their individual privacy! - SafeStreets makes the world a 'BETTER-SAFER' place to live - One community at a time!.
Interactive Web Portal
Private Social Community Portal
CityMaps Business portal
SafeStreets Jobs Portal
FindiT Services Portal
Community Market Place
Global Travel portal
24/7 Emergency Support
SafeStreets is Owned and Managed by BlaqClouds Inc - U.S.A. public Listed Company #BCDS
Please reach out and discuss you ideas and requests - if it's good business! Let's talk.
ADDRESS:
Lv9 FineArts Building
811 W7th Street, Los Angeles, CA, 90017
HMTower Abad St,ITPark, Cebu,
Cebu City, Philippines, 6000
PHONE:
+1 323 7233 734 - USA
+63 323 427 806 - PH
+61 73 1713 577 - AUST
EMAIL:
info@blaqclouds.com
troy@blaqclouds.com
peter@blaqclouds.com
coral@blaqclouds.com
ramos@blaqclouds.com
USA +1 323 7233 734 | PHILIPPINES +63 323 427 720 | AUSTRALIA +61 731 713 577
International Conference Line: USA +1 323 7391 499
Our interactive video allows you to watch each chapter or the full video presentation