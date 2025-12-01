Install this webapp on your device: tap and then Add to homescreen.

BCDS

BLAQCLOUDS Inc

BLAQCLOUDS INC - OTC MARKETS - STOCK SYMBOL #BCDS

It's a new beginning for BlaqClouds
SafeStreets is a Game Changer

BlaqClouds Inc Presents SafeStreets Online Global Communities
SafeStreets makes the world a better! - SAFER PLACE TO LIVE - One Community at a time!...

See our Pre-Launch video here...

Last Update December 2020

OUR NEW TECHNOLOGY BASED SERVICE

SafeStreets is the first global online community - to be fully integrated into our offline communities..

Quote

18.12.2025

While 2020 has been a challenge and has taken it's toll on BlaqClouds - We are confident in our new direction ! - Providing our community based services will attract a large volume of members which creates exciting business opportunities.

BlaqClouds Inc - Current Stock Price

USER

_SafeStreets_

Preparing to launch our first Communities

We are on track to launch our first communities in January 2021 in Asia - Australia - USA

WE NEED TO UPSCALE SAFESTREETS GLOBALLY

INVESTORS

We are seeking to speak with Investors to help us Scale Up our operations and deployment of our SafeStreets online communities WorldWide

SYNERGY

If you feel there is a synergy between your business and our's, please don't hesitate to connect with us!
If t's good business! - Let's talk!

PARTNERS

We looking to partner with all business that can assist us in our deployment of SafeStreets communities. Reachout if you have solutions!

Administrators

Apply to be a SafeStreets Administrator

Operators

Apply to be an online support Operator

Advertising

Apply to Advertise across our networks
SafeStreets by BlaqClouds Inc

SafeStreets is Owned and Managed by BlaqClouds Inc - U.S.A. public Listed Company #BCDS 

Company

Contact

Please reach out and discuss you ideas and requests - if it's good business! Let's talk.

ADDRESS:
Lv9 FineArts Building
811 W7th Street, Los Angeles, CA, 90017

HMTower Abad St,ITPark, Cebu,
Cebu City, Philippines, 6000

PHONE:
+1 323 7233 734 - USA
+63 323 427 806 - PH
+61 73 1713 577 - AUST

Troy Davis

Founder - CEO

Peter Johnson

Sales

Coral Mason

Travel

Michael Ramos

Information Technology

Connect with BlaqClouds Inc

USA +1 323 7233 734 | PHILIPPINES +63 323 427 720 | AUSTRALIA +61 731 713 577

International Conference Line: USA +1 323 7391 499

PRE-LAUNCH VIDEO

Our interactive video allows you to watch each chapter or the full video presentation

BlaqClouds Inc
BCDS - OTC Markets

© Copyright 2025 - BlaqClouds Inc

All Rights Reserved

